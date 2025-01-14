Trump Doppelganger Hits Pakistan Streets, Sings to Sell Kheer in Viral Video | WATCH

Sahiwal, Pakistan: In a bustling market in Pakistan's Punjab province, a 53-year-old food vendor named Saleem Bagga has become an unexpected sensation—not for his famous rice pudding, but for his striking resemblance to US President-elect Donald Trump . Hailing from Sahiwal, Bagga has drawn crowds of locals and visitors eager to taste his kheer and capture selfies with the Trump lookalike.

Bagga, known for pushing a vibrant wooden cart through the market, stands out with his striking blond hair, a characteristic of his albinism, often drawing comparisons to Trump.

He wears a black jacket over a traditional shalwar kameez to endure the winter chill, serenading passersby with Punjabi songs to draw in customers.

One of his signature lines is: "Come to me now, my love, don't keep me waiting; my eyes are weary from longing."

His unique appearance and melodies have made him a local sensation.

VIDEO | Donald Trump LookAlike Man Sings To Sell Pudding In Pakistan

Residents often comment on Bagga’s striking resemblance to Donald Trump, finding it amusing.

“It feels like Trump has come to sell pudding,” said Mohammad Yaseen, a regular customer. “When he sings and calls out to us, we can’t resist coming over.”

Bagga’s pudding, known for its rich and flavorful taste, has developed a loyal following.

Imran Ashraf, a customer, expressed his enthusiasm: “His kheer is amazing, and we love interacting with him. Taking selfies with him feels like meeting Trump in person!”