Donald Trump Likely To Announce Mini India-US Trade Deal Tonight: Reports

New Delhi: President Donald Trump may announce a mini US-India trade deal tonight, according to reports. Negotiations between India and the United States have been underway ever since Trump introduced reciprocal tariffs on April 2, imposing trade taxes on nearly all partner nations.

Discussions regarding a full-fledged Foreign Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries began when Trump paused those tariffs, granting US trading partners a three-month window to negotiate the terms of an FTA.

Trump has often used tariffs as leverage to extract concessions on a wide range of issues from other nations.

However, his April 2 announcement prompted several countries to respond with retaliatory taxes on US imports, compelling the President to halt the tariffs for 90 days to open trade talks.

India, notably, did not retaliate with tariffs but opted for diplomatic negotiations with the Trump administration, aiming to forge an FTA that would offer a win-win outcome for both nations.

As per reports, India's final proposal covers goods and trade worth around $150 Billion to $200 billion. It will now be upto the Trump administration to take the final call on the trade deal as New Delhi may not offer any more concessions after this final proposal.

What we know about India-US mini trade deal

The mini trade deal between India-US was supposed to be announced last week when an Indian delegation was in the United States holding negotiations to finalise the terms for Foreign Trade Agreement.

However, a stalemate on auto, steel and agriculture remained due to which the deal was delayed. As per reports, a mini trade deal was supposed to take place now and a full fledged FTA was expected to be signed during Donald Trump's visit to India, likely in September for the Quad Summit.

Donald Trump's tariffs from August 1

A while ago, Donald Trump made it clear that his reciprocal tariffs will be effective from August 1 adding there will be no change to this date.