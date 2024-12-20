Donald Trump-Melania Kiss Photo Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

Florida: A photo of US President-elect Donald Trump with wife Melania sharing a kiss has gone viral on social media. Trump and Melania were at a sporting event where both shared this moment. The photo, however, is undated.

Donald Trump will be taking charge as the 47th President of the United States next month, and Melania would become the first-lady for the second time.

Earlier, when US Presidential election results were declared, Trump and Melania shared a hug and kiss during his victory speech in Florida.

At his campaign headquarters back in November, Donald Trump claimed victory, surrounded by his family. He thanked them for their unwavering support, giving special praise to his wife, Melania, for her dedication throughout the campaign.