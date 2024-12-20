Published 17:56 IST, December 20th 2024
Donald Trump-Melania Kiss Photo Goes Viral, Internet Reacts
A photo of Donald Trump and Melania is going viral on social media in which both were seen sharing a kiss. The photo is undated.
Florida: A photo of US President-elect Donald Trump with wife Melania sharing a kiss has gone viral on social media. Trump and Melania were at a sporting event where both shared this moment. The photo, however, is undated.
Donald Trump will be taking charge as the 47th President of the United States next month, and Melania would become the first-lady for the second time.
Earlier, when US Presidential election results were declared, Trump and Melania shared a hug and kiss during his victory speech in Florida.
At his campaign headquarters back in November, Donald Trump claimed victory, surrounded by his family. He thanked them for their unwavering support, giving special praise to his wife, Melania, for her dedication throughout the campaign.
With just a month left for Trump to take charge, and also for the couple to back in the White House, let's take a look how netizens reacted to their latest public affair.
