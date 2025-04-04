sb.scorecardresearch
  Donald Trump's Great Guy Elon Musk Among Biggest Losers After US President Imposes Reciprocal Tariffs

Updated April 4th 2025, 22:29 IST

Elon Musk, Donald Trump's close aide, is one of the biggest losers after US President imposed reciprocal tariffs on American trading partners.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Elon Musk
US Billionaires Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos among others. | Image: AP

Washington: Billionaire entrepreneur and Donald Trump 's close aide Elon Musk has emerged as one of the biggest losers after US President imposed reciprocal tariffs announcement on American trading partners. Musk stands at the third spot among billionaires who have lost massive wealth as a result of reciprocal tariffs while Zuckerberg tops the list.

Not just Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, but Amazon founder Jeff Bezos among other billionaires have witnessed a massive wealth wipeout post Trump's tariff announcement.

The Wall Street has remained all red in the last two days, witnessing a blood bath. On Thursday, the stock market closed down with a shock $2.5 trillion, in one single day when Trump announced tariffs, highest since Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg was the biggest loser in dollar terms as he witnessed almost 9% — $17.9 billion — of his wealth being erased.

Jeff Bezos emerged as another biggest loser who saw $15.9 approx worth of wealth getting wiped out. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the DOGE head and Trump’s close aide lost $11 billion after Tesla stocks tumbled down 5.5%.

Other major stocks including Joe, S&P 500, and NASDAQ has too remained in red and pain.

List of billionaires who lost massive wealth post Trump’s tariff announcements

  1. Mark Zuckerberg - $ 17.9 Billion 
  2. Jeff Bezos - $ 15.9 Billion 
  3. Elon Musk - $ 11 Billion 
  4. Michael Dell - $9.53 Billion 
  5. Larry Ellison - $ 8.10 Billion 
  6. Jensen Huang - $ 7.36 Billion 
  7. Bernard Arnault - $ 6.22 Billion 
  8. Larry Page - $ 4.79 Billion  
  9. Sergey Brin - $ 4.46 Billion 
  10. Thomas Peterffy - $ 4.06 Billion

Trump imposes reciprocal tariffs on 133 nations 

Donald Trump on Thursday imposed his much anticipated reciprocal tariffs on 133 nations. Justifying imposition of tariffs on US trading partners, Trump termed it as declaration of America's economic independence. The US President said that for years, the world was taking advantage of their trading policy and exploiting benefits but not anymore.

Trump made it clear that the United States will treat its trading partners the same way they treat America – and so there are reciprocal tariffs. Mentioning a long list of nations, Trump said India is another nation who is very hard on tariffs so there is going to be ‘hard-love’ friendship as he announced tariffs. 

The US President has levied 26% tax on India, 34% on China, 20% on EU, 10% each on UK, UAE, Saudia Arabia, Australia, New Zealand among many others. Here's the full list of nations on which Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs.

S.No.

Country

USA Discounted Reciprocal Tariffs

1

China

34%

2

European Union

20%

3

Vietnam

46%

4

Taiwan

32%

5

Japan

24%

6

India

26%

7

South Korea

25%

8

Thailand

36%

9

Switzerland

31%

10

Indonesia

32%

11

Malaysia

24%

12

Cambodia

49%

13

United Kingdom

10%

14

South Africa

30%

15

Brazil

10%

16

Bangladesh

37%

17

Singapore

10%

18

Israel

17%

19

Philippines

17%

20

Chile

10%

21

Australia

10%

22

Pakistan

29%

23

Turkey

10%

24

Sri Lanka

44%

25

Colombia

10%

26

Peru

10%

27

Nicaragua

18%

28

Norway

15%

29

Costa Rica

10%

30

Jordan

20%

31

Dominican Republic

10%

32

United Arab Emirates

10%

33

New Zealand

10%

34

Argentina

10%

35

Ecuador

10%

36

Cuatemala

10%

37

Honduras

10%

38

Madagascar

47%

39

Myanmar (Burma)

44%

40

Tunisia

28%

41

Kazakhstan

27%

42

Serbia

37%

43

Egypt

10%

44

Saudi Arabia

10%

45

El Salvador

10%

46

Côte d'Ivoire

21%

47

Laos

48%

48

Botswana

37%

49

Trinidad and Tobago

10%

50

Morocco

10%

51

Papua New Guinea

10%

52

Malawi

17%

53

Liberia

10%

54

British Virgin Islands

10%

55

Afghanistan

10%

56

Zimbabwe

18%

57

Benin

10%

58

Barbados

10%

59

Monaco

10%

60

Syria

41%

61

Uzbekistan

10%

62

Republic of the Congo

10%

63

Djibouti

10%

64

French Polynesia

10%

65

Cayman Islands

10%

66

Kosovo

10%

67

Curaçao

10%

68

Vanuatu

22%

69

Rwanda

10%

70

Sierra Leone

10%

71

Mongolia

10%

72

San Marino

10%

73

Antigua and Barbuda

10%

74

Bermuda

10%

75

Eswatini (Swaziland)

10%

76

Marshall Islands

10%

77

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

50%

78

Saint Kitts and Nevis

10%

79

Turkmenistan

10%

80

Grenada

10%

81

Sudan

10%

82

Turks and Caicos Islands

10%

83

Aruba

10%

84

Montenegro

10%

85

Saint Helena

10%

86

Kyrgyzstan

10%

87

Yemen

10%

88

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

10%

89

Niger

10%

90

Saint Lucia

10%

91

Nauru

30%

92

Equatorial Guinea

13%

93

Iran

10%

94

Libya

31%

95

Samoa

10%

96

Guinea

10%

97

Timor-Leste

10%

98

Montserrat

10%

99

Chad

13%

100

Mali

10%

101

Maldives

10%

102

Tajikistan

10%

103

Cabo Verde

10%

104

Burundi

10%

105

Guadeloupe

10%

106

Bhutan

10%

107

Martinique

10%

108

Tonga

10%

109

Mauritania

10%

110

Dominica

10%

111

Micronesia

10%

112

Gambia

10%

113

French Guiana

10%

114

Christmas Island

10%

115

Andorra

10%

116

Central African Republic

10%

117

Solomon Islands

10%

118

Mayotte

10%

119

Anguilla

10%

120

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

10%

121

Eritrea

10%

122

Cook Islands

10%

123

South Sudan

10%

124

Comoros

10%

125

Kiribati

10%

125

São Tomé and Príncipe

10%

126

Norfolk Island

29%

127

Gibraltar

10%

128

Tuvalu

10%

129

British Indian Ocean Territory

10%

130

Tokelau

10%

131

Guinea-Bissau

10%

132

Svalbard and Jan Mayen eard and McDonald Islands

10%

133

Reunion

37%

Published April 4th 2025, 21:44 IST

