Donald Trump's Great Guy Elon Musk Among Biggest Losers After US President Imposes Reciprocal Tariffs

Updated April 4th 2025, 22:29 IST
Washington: Billionaire entrepreneur and Donald Trump 's close aide Elon Musk has emerged as one of the biggest losers after US President imposed reciprocal tariffs announcement on American trading partners. Musk stands at the third spot among billionaires who have lost massive wealth as a result of reciprocal tariffs while Zuckerberg tops the list.
Not just Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, but Amazon founder Jeff Bezos among other billionaires have witnessed a massive wealth wipeout post Trump's tariff announcement.
The Wall Street has remained all red in the last two days, witnessing a blood bath. On Thursday, the stock market closed down with a shock $2.5 trillion, in one single day when Trump announced tariffs, highest since Covid-19 pandemic.
According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg was the biggest loser in dollar terms as he witnessed almost 9% — $17.9 billion — of his wealth being erased.
Jeff Bezos emerged as another biggest loser who saw $15.9 approx worth of wealth getting wiped out. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the DOGE head and Trump’s close aide lost $11 billion after Tesla stocks tumbled down 5.5%.
Other major stocks including Joe, S&P 500, and NASDAQ has too remained in red and pain.
Donald Trump on Thursday imposed his much anticipated reciprocal tariffs on 133 nations. Justifying imposition of tariffs on US trading partners, Trump termed it as declaration of America's economic independence. The US President said that for years, the world was taking advantage of their trading policy and exploiting benefits but not anymore.
Trump made it clear that the United States will treat its trading partners the same way they treat America – and so there are reciprocal tariffs. Mentioning a long list of nations, Trump said India is another nation who is very hard on tariffs so there is going to be ‘hard-love’ friendship as he announced tariffs.
The US President has levied 26% tax on India, 34% on China, 20% on EU, 10% each on UK, UAE, Saudia Arabia, Australia, New Zealand among many others. Here's the full list of nations on which Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs.
S.No.
Country
USA Discounted Reciprocal Tariffs
1
China
34%
2
European Union
20%
3
Vietnam
46%
4
Taiwan
32%
5
Japan
24%
6
India
26%
7
South Korea
25%
8
Thailand
36%
9
Switzerland
31%
10
Indonesia
32%
11
Malaysia
24%
12
Cambodia
49%
13
United Kingdom
10%
14
South Africa
30%
15
Brazil
10%
16
37%
17
Singapore
10%
18
Israel
17%
19
Philippines
17%
20
Chile
10%
21
Australia
10%
22
29%
23
Turkey
10%
24
Sri Lanka
44%
25
Colombia
10%
26
Peru
10%
27
Nicaragua
18%
28
Norway
15%
29
Costa Rica
10%
30
Jordan
20%
31
Dominican Republic
10%
32
United Arab Emirates
10%
33
New Zealand
10%
34
Argentina
10%
35
Ecuador
10%
36
Cuatemala
10%
37
Honduras
10%
38
Madagascar
47%
39
Myanmar (Burma)
44%
40
Tunisia
28%
41
Kazakhstan
27%
42
Serbia
37%
43
Egypt
10%
44
Saudi Arabia
10%
45
El Salvador
10%
46
Côte d'Ivoire
21%
47
Laos
48%
48
Botswana
37%
49
Trinidad and Tobago
10%
50
Morocco
10%
51
Papua New Guinea
10%
52
Malawi
17%
53
Liberia
10%
54
British Virgin Islands
10%
55
Afghanistan
10%
56
Zimbabwe
18%
57
Benin
10%
58
Barbados
10%
59
Monaco
10%
60
Syria
41%
61
Uzbekistan
10%
62
Republic of the Congo
10%
63
Djibouti
10%
64
French Polynesia
10%
65
Cayman Islands
10%
66
Kosovo
10%
67
Curaçao
10%
68
Vanuatu
22%
69
Rwanda
10%
70
Sierra Leone
10%
71
Mongolia
10%
72
San Marino
10%
73
Antigua and Barbuda
10%
74
Bermuda
10%
75
Eswatini (Swaziland)
10%
76
Marshall Islands
10%
77
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
50%
78
Saint Kitts and Nevis
10%
79
Turkmenistan
10%
80
Grenada
10%
81
Sudan
10%
82
Turks and Caicos Islands
10%
83
Aruba
10%
84
Montenegro
10%
85
Saint Helena
10%
86
Kyrgyzstan
10%
87
Yemen
10%
88
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
10%
89
Niger
10%
90
Saint Lucia
10%
91
Nauru
30%
92
Equatorial Guinea
13%
93
Iran
10%
94
Libya
31%
95
Samoa
10%
96
Guinea
10%
97
Timor-Leste
10%
98
Montserrat
10%
99
Chad
13%
100
Mali
10%
101
Maldives
10%
102
Tajikistan
10%
103
Cabo Verde
10%
104
Burundi
10%
105
Guadeloupe
10%
106
Bhutan
10%
107
Martinique
10%
108
Tonga
10%
109
Mauritania
10%
110
Dominica
10%
111
Micronesia
10%
112
Gambia
10%
113
French Guiana
10%
114
Christmas Island
10%
115
Andorra
10%
116
Central African Republic
10%
117
Solomon Islands
10%
118
Mayotte
10%
119
Anguilla
10%
120
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
10%
121
Eritrea
10%
122
Cook Islands
10%
123
South Sudan
10%
124
Comoros
10%
125
Kiribati
10%
125
São Tomé and Príncipe
10%
126
Norfolk Island
29%
127
Gibraltar
10%
128
Tuvalu
10%
129
British Indian Ocean Territory
10%
130
Tokelau
10%
131
Guinea-Bissau
10%
132
Svalbard and Jan Mayen eard and McDonald Islands
10%
133
Reunion
37%
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 4th 2025, 21:44 IST