Donald Trump’s First Reaction After India’s Massive Strike On Terrorists’ Infrastructures In Pakistan

Srinagar: The Indian armed forces launched a massive attack on the terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), under ‘Operation Sindoor’, a precision strike targeting nine terrorist infrastructures. The operation was a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, including 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. The attack, which was allegedly planned and directed from across the border, had served several casualties on the Pakistani site. Following the attack, US President Donald Trump has reacted to India's strikes on Pakistan, saying, "It's a shame. We just heard about it, they've been fighting for a long time... I just hope it ends very quickly." Trump's response was cautious, reflecting the US government's concerns about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Donald Trump's reaction to India's massive strike on terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan was one of caution and concern. He described the situation as "a shame" and expressed hope that the conflict would end quickly. Trump stated, "We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. I guess we knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past... They have been fighting for many many decades, and centuries when you think about it. I just hope it ends very quickly.”

He acknowledged the long-standing tensions between India and Pakistan, mentioning that both countries have a lot of history and animosity towards each other.

In earlier remarks about the Pahalgam terror attack that prompted India's strikes, Trump called the incident "a bad one" and acknowledged the centuries-long tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. He expressed hope that the two countries would "figure it out".