Donald Trump’s Full Statement Announcing Tariffs And Penalty On India

Washington: Donald Trump has announced 25 per cent tariffs and a penalty for Russian imports on all the Indian goods that will be exported to the United States, from the first week of August, next month. This has come after months of negotiations between India and American after the US President first announced his reciprocal tariffs on almost all its trading partners in order to balance his country's trade deficit.

Donald Trump's tariff announcement has come just days ahead when his reciprocal tariffs on trading partners are about to be implemented i.e. from August 1.

Announcing the big decision, Donald Trump did mention that India is a friend but over the years they have done little business citing high tariffs for US goods and products adding all things are not good. Here's the full statement of Donald Trump announcing tariffs on India:

“Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country. Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!”

Congress slams government after Donald Trump announces 25 per cent tariffs

After US President announced 25 per cent tariffs and penalty on India, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “President Trump has slapped a tariff of 25% plus penalty on imports from India. All that taarif between him and Howdy Modi has meant little.”

“PM Modi thought that if he kept quiet on the insults that the US President has hurled on India -- the 30 claims of stopping Operation Sindoor, the special lunch for the Pakistan Army Chief whose inflammatory remarks provided the immediate backdrop to the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks, and US support for financial packages to Pakistan from the IMF and the World Bank --- India would get special treatment at the hands of President Trump. Clearly that has NOT happened,” he wrote on X.