'Done on Pakistan's Orders': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Sheikh Hasina's Death Penalty

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday alleged that the death sentence awarded to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was "done on the orders of Pakistan". Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced by a Bangladesh court to death for "crimes against humanity".

Speaking to ANI, Suvendu Adhikari said, “This has been done on Pakistan's orders. It will not be implemented. Sheikh Hasina may be from another country, but she is linked with the culture of the Bengalis. She is a progressive Muslim. Sheikh Hasina was not associated with extremists.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that India has taken note of the verdict announced by the "International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh" concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said that India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.

MEA underlined that India will always engage constructively with all stakeholders.

Advertisement

The statement said, "India has noted the verdict announced by the "International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh" concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end."

A Bangladesh court on Monday afternoon found ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina guilty of committing "crimes against humanity" during the July-August uprising in 2024.

Advertisement

Local media reported that the International Crimes Tribunal-1 has sentenced Hasina to death.

The tribunal found the former PM guilty on all five charges of crimes against humanity, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The Awami league leader, who is currently in exile in India was tried in absentia. The 78-year-old leader had fled to New Dehi after the fall of her regime in Dhaka.

Hasina responded to the verdict made against her, calling the decision made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate.