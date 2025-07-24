Republic World
  • ‘Don’t bother, We Can Use English Words In Between’: PM Modi Tells Translator Struggling With Hindi During Joint Presser With Keir Starmer

During the press conference with Keir Starmer, Prime Minister Modi reassured a translator who was struggling to translate Starmer’s statements into Hindi, telling her not to worry and that they could use English words in between.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
PM Modi, Keir Starmer
UK PM Keir Starmer with joint presser with PM Modi | Image: X, Screengrab

London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi relieved a Hindi translator during the joint press conference with British counterpart Keir Starmer who struggled while translating Keir Starmer's statements in Hindi.

During the joint press conference, Prime Minister Modi calmly told the translator, “Don’t bother, we can use English words in between… don’t worry about it.”

The translator, feeling slightly embarrassed, apologised for struggling to translate Starmer’s remarks. PM Modi responded, “No problem.”

