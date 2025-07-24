‘Don’t bother, We Can Use English Words In Between’: PM Modi Tells Translator Struggling With Hindi During Joint Presser With Keir Starmer

Updated 24 July 2025 at 16:27 IST
London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi relieved a Hindi translator during the joint press conference with British counterpart Keir Starmer who struggled while translating Keir Starmer's statements in Hindi.
During the joint press conference, Prime Minister Modi calmly told the translator, “Don’t bother, we can use English words in between… don’t worry about it.”
The translator, feeling slightly embarrassed, apologised for struggling to translate Starmer’s remarks. PM Modi responded, “No problem.”
Published 24 July 2025 at 16:27 IST