‘Don’t Hang Them, But...': Heartbreaking Cry of Suvendu Adhikari Aide Chandranath Rath's Mother After Son's Brutal Killing

The political landscape in West Bengal has been rocked by violence just 48 hours after a historic shift in power. Chandranath Rath, a close aide and personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead late Wednesday night in Madhyamgram. This targeted attack follows the BJP’s first-ever victory in the Bengal Assembly elections, which brought an end to the TMC’s 15-year administration.

A Targeted Ambush in North 24 Parganas

Rath, an Indian Air Force veteran, was traveling home in his car when the tragedy took place. Reports indicate that unidentified assailants on motorcycles shadowed his vehicle for several kilometers. In the Doharia area, the attackers intercepted his car and opened fire at him from point-blank range.

Visuals from the scene depict a chilling sight: the vehicle’s windows are shattered, riddled with bullet holes from the three to five rounds fired during the ambush. Rath sustained fatal injuries to his head and chest.

Suvendu’s right hand man killed | CID team reaches crime spot in Madhyamgram to gather evidence. Republic reports from ground zero



Tune in - https://t.co/s6YXLQtY0h pic.twitter.com/RiR1uIYzeW — Republic (@republic) May 7, 2026

An Emotional Plea for Justice

The victim's mother, Hasirani Rath, expressed her profound grief and anger over the loss of her son, linking the act directly to the recent change in the state's political leadership.

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"I want the guilty to be punished. I am a mother, I do not want them to be hanged. I want life imprisonment for them. They did this because the BJP came to power. Our state president and leaders are repeatedly saying to maintain law and order in the state. But those from the ruling party who were making various provocative comments, who were saying that after the 4th, the fathers of Delhi will not be able to save us, so after the 4th, they showed it.”

She further said, “If my son had died in an accident, I would not have been so sad. The way the miscreants tortured and killed my son, these are all stories made up by the Trinamool. Since Suvendu Babu defeated Mamata Banerjee, my family has faced such a danger.”

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Escalating Post-Poll Tensions

The killing has sparked immediate unrest across the North 24 Parganas district. Chandranath Rath was more than just a staff member; he was a long-time associate of Suvendu Adhikari, having worked with him since Adhikari’s time in the Trinamool Congress.