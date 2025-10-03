Updated 3 October 2025 at 19:10 IST
‘Don’t Prescribe Cough Syrups To Kids Below 2 Years’: Centre Issues Urgent Advisory Amid Kidney Failure Deaths
After Republic Media Network’s investigation into potentially harmful cough syrups, the Central Government has issued an urgent advisory to all states, urging the rational use of such medications, particularly in the paediatric population.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: After Republic Media Network’s investigation into potentially harmful cough syrups, the Central Government has issued an urgent advisory to all states, urging the rational use of such medications, particularly in the paediatric population.
The advisory, released two days after Republic’s explosive report on the “killer cough syrup,” healthcare providers to exercise caution in prescribing cough syrups to children.
Officials realised the need for evidence-based prescriptions and warned against its use without doctor's consult.
“The rational use of cough syrups in children is critical to prevent adverse effects and ensure safe treatment,” the advisory stated.
Health departments across states, are now reviewing their guidelines and paediatric prescriptions are being monitored more closely. Further regulatory actions may follow as investigations continue.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 3 October 2025 at 18:29 IST