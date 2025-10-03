‘Don’t Prescribe Cough Syrups To Kids Below 2 Years’: Centre Issues Urgent Advisory Amid Kidney Failure Deaths

Govt issues advisory on rational use of cough syrup in paediatric | Image: representative

New Delhi: After Republic Media Network’s investigation into potentially harmful cough syrups, the Central Government has issued an urgent advisory to all states, urging the rational use of such medications, particularly in the paediatric population.

The advisory, released two days after Republic’s explosive report on the “killer cough syrup,” healthcare providers to exercise caution in prescribing cough syrups to children.

Officials realised the need for evidence-based prescriptions and warned against its use without doctor's consult.

“The rational use of cough syrups in children is critical to prevent adverse effects and ensure safe treatment,” the advisory stated.