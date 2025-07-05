‘Don’t Regret What I Said’: Sushil Kedia Regrets Tone, Not Message, After MNS Vandalises Office Over Marathi Remarks

Mumbai: Investor Sushil Kedia has found himself at the centre of a controversy after his remarks about the Marathi language, which led to violent protests by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supporters. Kedia's office in Mumbai's Worli area was vandalised by the MNS workers after he posted a social media message challenging MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the Marathi language. However, after the vandalism incident at his office, Sushil Kedia, while talking exclusively to Republic Media Network, clarified that he doesn't regret the essence of his message but regrets how his comments were presented.

The Mumbai-based entrepreneur, in his apology, stated, "I regret how I said, but don’t regret what I said." He added that his tweet was made in a “wrong state of mind” under stress and duress. Kedia explained that the atmosphere of fear and violence surrounding the Marathi language issue led him to overreact. His apology came after five MNS supporters were detained by the Mumbai police for vandalising Kedia's office in Worli.

Earlier, the controversy surrounding the Marathi language took a violent turn in Mumbai, after the MNS workers vandalised the office of Investor Sushil Kedia on Saturday. The attack came as a result of his post on social media, challenging MNS chief Raj Thackeray, stating that he would not learn Marathi despite living in Mumbai for 30 years.

Following his social media post, MNS workers vandalised Sushil Kedia's office in Mumbai over the Marathi remark. A few videos of the vandalism also surfaced on social media, which went viral. After the incident, the Mumbai police detained 5 MNS supporters and initiated further investigation into the case. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too warned people against hooliganism and warned of stringent legal action.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when a group of MNS supporters arrived at Kedia's office in Worli and began vandalising the premises. They raised slogans in support of Thackeray and hurled stones at the office gate, while security personnel attempted to control the situation and prevent further attacks.

Kedia's post on the social media platform X, stirred a huge outrage, wherein he wrote, "I don't know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus, I take ‘Pratigya’ I won't learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol (Tell me what to do)?" The post drew a sharp response from MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, who said, "Do business if you're a businessman; don't try to act like our father. If you insult Marathi in Maharashtra, you'll get a slap on the ear, otherwise, stay in your lane, Mehta or whoever. That's all for now."

Sushil Kedia Apologised For His Remarks

Hours after the attack, Sushil Kedia apologised for his remarks, saying that his tweet was posted in a "wrong state of mind" under emotional stress. He claimed that his comments had been "taken out of context" and were being manipulated for political gain. "Having come under pressure mentally from the violence inflicted on those who do not know Marathi, I ended up overreacting," Kedia said, adding that he now wishes to "correct the mistake unequivocally." Kedia also expressed regret over his remarks, saying, "I regret how I said, but don’t regret what I said." He further explained that he was pressured by regular attacks and stress, which led to his tweets not being respectful.

The controversy began when Kedia reacted to an incident in Mira Road, where MNS workers allegedly assaulted a sweet shop owner for not speaking Marathi. His post triggered anger among the MNS supporters, leading to the attack on his office in Worli on Saturday.

Chirag Paswan Condemned Attack

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan strongly condemned a separate incident in Thane, where a shopkeeper was reportedly assaulted for not speaking Marathi. "It is beyond my understanding how many divisions will be created among Indians, sometimes in the name of the region, sometimes language, religion, or caste," Paswan said, calling for mutual respect and sensitivity. CM Fadnavis also weighed in, stating that strict action would be taken against hooliganism in the name of protecting Marathi. "The Mahayuti government will not tolerate violence against common people," he warned.

Kedia clarified that his reaction stemmed from concern over common citizens being targeted for not knowing Marathi. However, he praised Raj Thackeray for his past leadership and support of Hindutva causes, including the Hanuman Chalisa campaign, and said he still views the MNS chief as a hero. "Instead of frightening people, if encouragement is provided, it will help overcome hesitation and improve fluency in the Marathi language," Kedia said, urging for a more inclusive approach to linguistic pride.