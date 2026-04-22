'Dot. Dot. Dot': Rajnath Singh's Cryptic Warning To 'Troublesome Neighbour' Pakistan On Pahalgam Attack Anniversary

New Delhi: Exactly one year after the horrific Pahalgam attack, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a cryptic, yet pointed, warning to Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering in Germany on Wednesday, Singh said that while India has never attacked any country unprovoked, if a troublesome neighbour tried to create problems, then "dot, dot, dot." He left the rest unsaid, letting the implication hang in the air.

“If you look at the history of India, to date, India has not attacked any country in the world from its own side. But the one who is powerful does not attack anyone. But if a neighbour tries to create trouble, then dot, dot, dot…All neighbours are fine, only one is troublesome,” the Union Minister said.

He left the rest unsaid, letting the implication hang in the air. The remarks came days after Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif had threatened to target Kolkata in the event of what he called "future misdemeanours" by India.

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In a post on X Rajnath Singh noted that India has endured “decades of cross-border terror, but today our response is firm, decisive and unwavering". “Through determined action, we have demonstrated that any attempt to harm our people or disrupt our unity will be met with strength and clarity,” he added.

One Year On, Pahalgam Attack Continues to Haunt the Nation

Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Pahalgam attack victims | Image: X

On April 22, 2025, terror struck Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam when Islamist terrorists asked people their religion, and killed them, resulting in the massacre of 26 innocent people, most of whom were tourists. To identify their religion, the terrorists asked the tourists to recite the kalmas.

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The victims included newly-wed couples who were on their honeymoon.

The haunting image of newly-wed woman sitting next to her husband, who was brutally killed by terrorists in Pahalgam

Apart from the 25 tourists who were murdered, a local Muslim pony ride operator who tried to take a gun from the hands of a terrorist was also killed.

The attack sent shockwaves across the nation. One year on, the country is still haunted by the brutal massacre.

Priyadarshini Acharya, whose husband Prasanta Satpathy was among the victims, told ANI, "It's been almost a year. As they say, life goes on. But, not a single day has passed that I haven't remembered him. When he was here, life was different. The temporary job I had then, now it's become a necessity for me to survive and manage the household."