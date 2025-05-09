Double Blow: 20 Pakistani Soldiers Killed By Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan Amid Escalating Tensions by India

New Delhi: As India continues its attack under Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack, 20 Pakistani security personnel were killed by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in South Waziristan.

The attack reportedly took place late Thursday night or early Friday at the Dangate military outpost in the Shakai subdivision of South Waziristan. Multiple media sources confirmed the TTP strike and its scale.

Laser-Precision Attack, Convoy Ambushed

According to initial reports, six Pakistani soldiers were killed in the first wave as TTP used laser rifles for targeted killings. The assault intensified with heavy weapon fire.

A military convoy dispatched from the Mantoi area to support the post was ambushed en route, resulting in the destruction of two army vehicles.

In total, TTP claims it killed 20 soldiers and injured five others. The group said they seized five rifles, a rocket launcher, night vision gear, and other military supplies from the outpost.

Retaliation for Earlier Operations in Shawal

TTP said this attack was revenge for a recent Pakistani military operation in the Shawal region. The group lost one of their fighters, “Musab,” during the attack but declared the operation a success and warned of more such assaults in the future.

“This attack was to bring comfort to the hearts of Muslims,” TTP said in a statement.

Comes Amid Indian Offensive: Operation Sindoor

This internal blow comes at a time when Pakistan is already under pressure from India, which has launched Operation Sindoor — a series of precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control after the Pahalgam attack.