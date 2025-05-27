Double Murder In Chapra: Former Mayoral Candidate And Businessman Shot Dead In Brazen Attack

Chapra: A gruesome double murder has shaken the residents of Chapra, Bihar, leaving the local community in shock and fear. Two businessmen, Amarendra Singh and Shambhunath Singh, were brutally shot dead while travelling to their homes in Uma Nagar. The killing of the prominent people of the locality has sent shockwaves throughout the region, with many demanding swift action against the perpetrators.

According to sources, Amarendra Singh and Shambhunath Singh were on their way home when they were ambushed by unknown assailants. The attackers opened fire, killing both men on the spot. The victims were well-known in the local community, with Amarendra Singh having previously contested the mayoral elections.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. The police are probing to gather evidence and piece together the events surrounding the murder. While the exact motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, the police are exploring all possible angles.

Local Figure's Murder Triggers Tension

The murder of Amarendra Singh, a local figure and former mayoral candidate, has triggered tension in the area. The local residents are demanding justice for the victims and their families. The police have assured the public that they will leave no stone unturned in solving the case.