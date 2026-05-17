CNG Prices Hiked In Delhi-NCR By Rs 1 Per Kg, Second Rise In Two Days Pushes Delhi Rate Past Rs 80/Kg

New Delhi: Compressed natural gas (CNG) prices across the Delhi-NCR network rose by ₹1 per kg on Sunday, marking the second consecutive rate hike in 48 hours by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and adding to the escalating fuel burden for local commuters.

Following the latest price revision, CNG in Delhi will now retail at ₹80.09 per kg, while the updated rate for Noida and Ghaziabad has reached ₹88.70 per kg.

Prior to this, Indraprastha Gas Limited had raised CNG prices by ₹2 per kg on May 15, which brought Delhi rates to ₹79.09 per kg. Sunday's subsequent ₹1 increase builds on that recent hike, pushing the capital's CNG rate past the ₹80 threshold for the first time.

The May 15 CNG adjustment coincided with a broader fuel price revision by the Central government, which raised petrol and diesel prices by nearly ₹3 per litre each. This took petrol to ₹97.77 per litre and diesel to ₹90.67 per litre in Delhi on the same day.

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These price increases follow the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz- a vital maritime chokepoint handling nearly a fifth of global oil and gas trade. Supply disruptions triggered by the wider West Asia conflict continue to drive international crude oil prices upward.

Commenting on the fuel price hikes, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju noted that while numerous countries have seen petrol and diesel rates jump by 20% to nearly 100%, India has restricted its increases to just 3.2% for petrol and 3.4% for diesel.

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