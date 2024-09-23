Published 12:12 IST, September 23rd 2024
Downloading, Watching Child Porn Offence Under POCSO Act: SC Sets Aside Madras HC Order
The Supreme Court has ruled that the mere storage of child pornographic material constitutes an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Ac
- India News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Downloading, watching child porn offence under POCSO, IT law: SC | Image: ANI/File
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
11:21 IST, September 23rd 2024