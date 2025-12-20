'Dowry' Dispute In Telangana: Woman Dies After Husband Slaps Her, Assaults With Wooden Log; Case Lodged

Hyderabad: Another shocking incident of dowry death has been reported from Telangana, where a 22-year-old woman allegedly lost her life after being beaten by her husband following a dowry dispute.

The incident, which occurred in Telangana’s Vikarabad district, was captured on a CCTV camera and has sparked widespread outrage.

As per reports, the victim Anusha, tied the knot with her lover Paramesh Kumar (28) eight months ago and the couple often indulged in fights over dowry, stated cops.

The victim had visited her parents home two days before the incident following an argument and her husband brought her back after assuring the family that there would be no more fights.

Accused Pushed The Woman

As per the CCTV footage, the couple can be seen riding through the village and Anusha, the victim, can be seen limping after alighting from the bike. In no time, the accused grabs her jacket from the back, pulls her towards him, and pushes her towards the parked bike following which she lands on the porch.

In the meantime, a woman from neighbouring house hands over a key to Kumar, following which Anusha was pulled by the neck by her husband and then arms and he pushes her to unlock the door and attacks her.

The mistreatment did not stop as Kumar slapped her twice and kicked her in the stomach and even hits her on the head six times with a wooden log. A neighbour who tried to intervene was pushed away and the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where she was declared dead by the doctors.

Following the crime, a case was registered in this regard and Anusha's brother lodged a complained and demanded strict action against the accused and his mother.

Woman Burnt Alive Over Dowry Demand In Greater Noida

Earlier in August, a shocking case of dowry harassment and domestic violence case had emerged from Sirsa village, where a woman named Nikki was burnt to death using petrol by her husband and mother-in-law.

Married in 2016, Nikki, a resident of Dadri’s Rupbas, had long faced harassment, with her husband, Vipin Bhati, allegedly addicted to alcohol and involved in an extramarital affair, even going so far as a court marriage.

Amid the chaos, the victim Nikki (28) was set ablaze following which she was rushed to the hospital, as per reports.