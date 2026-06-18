Dr Jitendra Singh Unveils Kathua projects, Highlights Modi Government’s 12-Year Record of Inclusive Development

Srinagar: Kathua witnessed a major outreach push on Thursday today as Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh announced new connectivity, energy and education projects while locals voiced cautious optimism over the pace of development.

Meanwhile, addressing a public gathering near Khilochak Pond in Jastora Assembly constituency, Dr Singh revealed that Kathua will soon be connected through the Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Express Corridor.

“This will open doors for trade and tourism,” he said, adding that a gas pipeline project is also in the works to provide cleaner energy access.

Dr Singh further informed that the tender for North India’s first Homeopathy College in Kathua has been floated and the foundation stone will be laid soon. He added that land transfer for the proposed Arun Jaitley Stadium in Hiranagar is underway, aimed at nurturing sporting culture in the district.

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Highlighting Kathua’s transformation over the past 12 years, the Minister said the district has evolved from a neglected border town into a hub of industry, healthcare and education.

He cited the establishment of a Passport Office, Engineering and Medical Colleges, and the Biotechnology Industrial Park as milestones.

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On healthcare, he added that the Government Medical College has reduced the need for patients to travel outside the region for advanced treatment. Strategic projects such as the Shahpur Kandi Project, the Ujh Multipurpose Project and the Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway were described as game-changers for irrigation, connectivity and growth.

Dr Singh also underlined the broader governance shift under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “Transparent and accountable governance has ensured welfare schemes reach every citizen,”.