Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, India’s Executive Director at IMF Terminated with Immediate Effect

New Delhi: The Government of India has announced the immediate termination of Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian's services as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The appointment committee of the cabinet has approved termination of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian with immediate effect.

The sudden move has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his removal and what it means for India’s representation at the global financial institution.

Dr. Subramanian, a respected economist and former Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, was appointed to the IMF role in 2022. His tenure was expected to contribute to India's global financial policymaking and economic strategy. However, the abrupt termination has started speculation regarding internal decisions and policy shifts within the Indian government.