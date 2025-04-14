Dr Reddy’s Layoffs | Pharma Major Cuts Workforce Cost by 25%, Employees Above ₹1 Crore Package Asked to Quit: Report

Updated April 14th 2025, 16:02 IST
Mumbai: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, a leading pharmaceutical company, has initiated a downsizing effort aimed at reducing workforce costs by 25%. This move comes as part of the company's strategy to enhance operational efficiency and streamline its business operations. According to reports, several high-salaried employees, including those earning over ₹1 crore annually, have been asked to leave the organisation.
The layoffs primarily target employees in the age group of 50–55 years working in the Research & Development (R&D) division, who have been offered voluntary retirement packages. Additionally, other departments have seen high-salaried individuals being asked to step down.
Reports claim that this decision may impact 300–400 employees across various divisions.
Dr Reddy’s has been expanding into new ventures, including nutraceuticals through a joint venture with Nestlé and Digital therapeutics. However, challenges in these areas may have prompted the company to reassess its workforce needs. The therapeutics division is reportedly facing a potential shutdown, while the nutraceuticals arm may undergo downsizing.
This cost-cutting measure is expected to save the company approximately ₹1,300 crore annually, as it seeks to maintain double-digit growth and achieve 25% EBITDA margins. Reports also suggests that despite these efforts, Dr Reddy’s shares have seen a decline of nearly 19% in 2025, reflecting the challenges faced by the company in a competitive market.
Published April 14th 2025, 16:02 IST