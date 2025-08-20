‘Dragged by Hand, Slapped’: Who Attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta During ‘Jan Sunvai’? Here’s What Happened

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked during an event on Wednesday morning. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: In a major security breach at Delhi Cheif Minister resident, a man attacked CM Rekha Gupta during her weekly ‘Jan Sunvai’ in Civil Lines on Wednesday.

The attacker allegedly dragged her by the arm and slapped her, causing her to fall.

Who Attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta?

According to police, the attacker has been identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakaria, who initially provided this name during questioning. He is reportedly a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot.

According to police, the accused entered the ‘Jan Sunvai’ event carrying some documents. After handing the papers to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, he screamed at her in abusive language and then grabbed her by the hands and slapped her, causing a disturbance at the venue. Security personnel quickly intervened and detained the individual on the spot.

Delhi CM Attacker Arrested

The accused has been taken into custody by the Delhi Police. Police confirmed, “One person has been apprehended and taken to the Civil Lines Police Station in connection with the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during the Jan Sunvai.”

His identity has not yet been officially revealed, and an investigation is ongoing to determine his motive and background.

Following the attack, senior police officials, including the Delhi Police Commissioner, visited the Chief Minister’s residence. A team of doctors also arrived to check on Gupta’s condition.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva strongly condemned the assault and demanded accountability from the security forces responsible

"During Jan Sunvai this morning, CM was speaking with the public like she always does. A man approached her, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling...People nabbed him. Who is he, and all other details are being investigated by the Police...The CM is stable."Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva recalled.

"Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman...It seems that she suffered a light blow to her head...The slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated...Such incidents in politics are condemnable...Jan Sunvai will continue. CM is resting right now but she has said that she will not cancel her programs." Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said.

Timeline of the Attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

Public hearing is held every Wednesday at the Delhi Chief Minister's camp office at Raj Niwas Marg.

Public hearing starts at 7 am.

People from all over Delhi reach with their complaints and grievances.

The Chief Minister reaches out to all the complainants one by one.

Reached the Chief Minister at around 8 am.

After which the accused attacked the Chief Minister.

Police catches the accused and takes him to Civil Lines police station.

The Chief Minister is taken for medical check up.

Delhi Police is in touch with Rajkot Police.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj declared the attacked a cowardly act.