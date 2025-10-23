Drama in J&K Assembly: J&K MLAs Demand Gaza Condemnation, Protest Veeri's 'Communal' Remark

Srinagar, Oct 23: On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's opening day witnessed MLAs demanding solidarity with Palestine and staging protests over AAP legislator Mehraj Malik's detention.

During the obituary reference, MLA from Poonch and NC leader Ajaz Ahmed Jan, raised the issue of ongoing violence in Palestine and the deaths of civilians, especially children.

"Children and women killed in Palestine should also be remembered and paid tribute here in the Assembly," Jan said,

Jan urged the Speaker to include the issue of Palestinian civilian and child casualties in the day’s Assembly proceedings.

Advertisement

Expressing grave concern over the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he called upon the House to collectively condemn the atrocities being committed against innocent people.

Meanwhile, the Autumn assembly session witnessed a protest by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators after National Conference (NC) MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri, while paying tributes to former BJP MLC Ramesh Arora, referred to the BJP as a "communal party".

Advertisement

Veeri had said that despite his party affiliation, Arora was known for his “secular mindset.”

BJP legislators objected to the remark and stood up in protest, demanding action against the NC member.

BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma told the House that such comments were inappropriate during obituary references.

Speaker Rather intervened, advising members to avoid controversial remarks in condolence proceedings.

Before the session began, NC and Congress legislators held a silent protest inside the Assembly, demanding the release of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik.