Dramatic Scenes at Delhi Metro: Man Jumps After Clinging to Mayur Vihar Station for an Hour | Video

Dramatic Scenes at #DelhiMetro: Man Jumps After Clinging to Mayur Vihar Station for an Hou | Image: Republic Digital

New Delhi: Dramatic scenes were witnessed at Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Metro Station on Monday, where a man was seen hanging from the station’s structure for nearly an hour before finally jumping. The shocking incident, captured on video, drew a crowd of anxious onlookers and brought metro services to a temporary halt.

What's in the Video?

The man was seen hanging from the railing of Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Metro Station for nearly an hour before he eventually jumped, in what appears to be a suicide attempt. The incident drew a large crowd of onlookers.

According to initial reports, eyewitnesses believe the man entered the metro station premises with the intent to end his own life. He climbed to a height and attempted to jump but ended up dangling from the station's railing.

For close to an hour, police officials on the scene tried to persuade him to come down safely. Despite their efforts, the man eventually fell.

Police personnel quickly reached the spot and rushed him to a nearby hospital. His current condition remains unknown.