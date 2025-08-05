DRDO Guest House Manager Detained in Jaisalmer for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan’s ISI; Sensitive Defence Info Leaked

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: In a significant security breach, intelligence and security agencies have detained a manager posted at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house near the Chandan Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer on charges of alleged espionage for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The accused, identified as Mahendra Singh, a resident of Almora district in Uttarakhand, had reportedly been under surveillance for an extended period. Official sources confirm that Singh is suspected of leaking highly sensitive military information, including classified data related to defence operations, weapon trials, and troop movements, to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

According to intelligence officials, Mahendra Singh had been posted at the DRDO guest house for the past four to five years. The facility frequently hosts defence scientists and senior military officials who are involved in missile and weapon system trials conducted at the nearby Pokhran Field Firing Range. The surrounding area also includes active Army and Air Force zones where critical defence activities take place year-round.

Investigators believe that Singh exploited his access to these sensitive operations and shared information regarding personnel and activities with the ISI. Notably, he is accused of leaking details about officials and scientists staying at the guest house, as well as information concerning high-security areas such as the Pokhran range.

Sources also revealed that a mobile number allegedly used by Singh to transmit intelligence across the border may have been provided by ISI agents operating within India. Digital evidence including chats and messages retrieved from his mobile device has further substantiated the espionage charges.