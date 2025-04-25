India's Major Breakthrough In Hypersonic Technology As DRDO Successfully Tests Scramjet Engine Matching Mach 6 Level Speed

New Delhi: Taking another leap towards next-generation station hypersonic missiles and more sophisticated weaponry systems, India has successfully carried out ground test of the Scramjet engine for more than 1,000 seconds, government officials informed on Friday.

India's Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted ground test of the Scramjet Engine of new generation hypersonic missile system for more than 1000 seconds. The flight is now ready for combustor test soon. Previously this test was conducted only for 120 seconds.

The Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), a Hyderabad-based laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved this significant milestone in the field of Hypersonic Weapon Technology.

DRDL conducted long duration Active Cooled Scramjet Subscale Combustor ground testing for more than 1000 seconds duration at the newly built state of art Scramjet Connect Test Facility (SCPT) at Hyderabad on April 25, 2025.

The ground test conducted is in continuation of earlier test reported for 120 seconds in January 2025. With the today’s successful test, the system will be soon ready for full scale flight worthy combustor testing, DRDO informed.

What is Hypersonic Cruise Missile system?

Hypersonic Cruise Missile (HCM) is class of weapons that can travel more than five times speed of sound (> 6100 Kmph) for long duration and is powered by Air breathing engine.

Air breathing propulsion systems having supersonic combustion plays critical role for long duration cruise conditions. This test validates the design of long duration scramjet combustor as well as test facility.