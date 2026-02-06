Dream, Act and Trust Yourself’: PM Modi’s Advice to Exam Warriors at Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students, teachers and parents during the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, urging students to look beyond marks and examinations and focus on balanced, all-round development in life.

Addressing students from across the country, PM Modi said exams should never become the ultimate goal, stressing that education is only a medium for personal growth. “Life is not just about exams. Education helps us develop as individuals. The ultimate goal is all-round development, not marks alone”, he said.

Balance Is the Key to Progress

Responding to a question on whether marks or skills matter more, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of balance. He said studies, skills and hobbies should grow together, warning that leaning too much towards one aspect can hinder overall progress. “Everything in life needs balance. If you maintain the right balance, you will never fall”, he said.

Trust Your Own Learning Pattern

On differing advice from parents and teachers, PM Modi told students to first understand and trust their own learning patterns. He noted that everyone learns differently, whether early in the morning or late at night, but added that students should also remain open to suggestions that help them improve. He also advised teachers to maintain a pace that remains accessible to students, saying effective teaching happens when teachers stay just one step ahead of learners.

Dream Big, Step Out of Comfort Zones

Highlighting the importance of ambition, the Prime Minister said not having dreams is a “crime”. He urged students to dream big, believe in those dreams and begin preparing for them. Quoting examples from biographies, he encouraged students to read life stories of achievers to understand the challenges and obstacles they overcame. PM Modi also cautioned students against chasing comfort, stating that staying in the comfort zone can sabotage success. “Progress happens only when you are willing to step out of comfort,” he said.

Time Management and Focus

The Prime Minister described time management as a key life skill, advising students to prepare practical “what to do” lists and focus on completing important tasks daily. He said this habit gradually builds discipline and improves focus in studies. On maintaining concentration, PM Modi said clarity of purpose and structured routines help students stay engaged and productive during exam preparation.

Skills, Education and Continuous Learning

Stressing the need for constant upskilling, PM Modi said education and skills are like twin siblings and cannot be separated. Citing rapid technological advancements, he said even professionals must continuously learn and adapt, regardless of age. He also highlighted the role of artificial intelligence, saying AI should be used to enhance productivity rather than replace human effort.

Viksit Bharat Begins with Individuals

Linking student behaviour to nation-building, the Prime Minister said creating a Viksit Bharat requires personal responsibility. He urged students to adopt cleanliness as a habit, avoid littering and take action whenever they see garbage.

Cultural Moments and Student Participation

The session also saw emotional and cultural moments, including students presenting self-composed songs. PM Modi praised student Mansi for her heartfelt rendition of “Tu Badhta Chal”, composed by her mother and dedicated to students, calling it inspiring and deeply moving.