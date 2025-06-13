Dream Of Homecoming Shattered: UK-Based Kerala Nurse’s Final Flight Meets Tragic Fate

New Delhi: Among the 241 dead following the tragic Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, minutes after taking off, was a 40-year-old nurse from Kerala's Pathanamthitta, who was on her last visit to the UK to wrap up her work and settle down back in Kerala. Ranjitha, a single mother of two children, was a dedicated professional who had been working as a nurse in the UK for several years. Her dream was to return to her homeland and settle down with her family. However, before she could return to her family permanently, the tragic crash in Ahmedabad claimed her life.

Ranjitha's journey back to Kerala was supposed to be a delightful one. She had planned to visit the UK one last time to wrap up her work and then return to her family for good. Her children had been eagerly waiting for her return, and the thought of being reunited with them had given Ranjitha the strength to persevere through the challenges of her job.

But fate had other plans. As Ranjitha boarded Air India Flight AI171 from Ahmedabad, she had no idea that her life was about to take a tragic turn. The plane crashed minutes after takeoff, claiming the lives of 241 people, including Ranjitha.

Ranjitha's File Photo

The reports of the passing of Ranjitha have left her entire village shocked and in grief, with her family and friends in deep mourning.

Her family members expressed their grief, stating that Ranjitha's dream of building a life with her children in Kerala will now remain unfulfilled.

Her family had been looking forward to her return, and her children had been counting down the days until they could be reunited with their mother. However, the disaster has left them shattered and rallying in grief.

Ahmedabad Aviation Disaster Claims 241 Lives

The deadly plane crash, which occurred in Ahmedabad on Thursday, resulted in the loss of at least 241 lives. The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, was headed to London's Gatwick Airport when it crashed shortly after takeoff. The plane plummeted into a medical college hostel during lunchtime, leaving only one survivor.

The sole survivor, a British national of Indian origin, is receiving treatment in a hospital. He recounted hearing a loud noise soon after Flight AI171 took off. The survivor's harrowing experience has left him shaken, and he is currently undergoing medical attention.

The concerned authorities are still verifying the identities of the deceased, including those who were in the building where the plane crashed. According to a senior police official, the death toll currently stands at 241. The investigation is ongoing.