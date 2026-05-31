DRI Busts Major Ganja Consignment in Bihar, Arrests Two in Anti-Drug Operation

Patna: In a major breakthrough in its crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized approximately 105 kg of ganja from Bihar and arrested two individuals involved in its illegal transportation.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted the consignment on May 30, 2026, recovering 104.9 kg of cannabis. The two arrested persons have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The operation underscores the DRI’s intensified efforts to dismantle drug supply networks operating across eastern India. Officials believe the ganja was being moved through Bihar as part of a larger interstate smuggling racket.

This latest seizure adds to the Lucknow Zonal Unit’s impressive record over the past year. In the last 12 months, the unit has seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth nearly ₹46.5 crore in the illicit market from Bihar alone and arrested 31 individuals linked to these cases.

The haul includes 107.5 kg of charas, over 1,277 kg of ganja, 18.92 kg of high-grade hydroponic weed, 6 kg of cocaine, 112.8 grams of heroin, and more than 8,000 bottles of illegally diverted codeine-based cough syrups.

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A senior DRI official stated that the agency remains focused on targeting organised syndicates that fuel the drug trade. “These coordinated operations are crucial in disrupting the supply chain and sending a strong message to traffickers,” the official added.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has been at the forefront of the Government of India’s ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ initiative, working closely with state agencies to curb the menace of drug trafficking and safeguard public health, especially among the youth.

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