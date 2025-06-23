DRI Mumbai Seizes Cocaine Worth Rs 11.39 Crore, Methamphetamine And Ecstasy Worth Rs 5 Crore

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, has made two major seizures, in a major breakthrough in the fight against narcotics smuggling. The DRI has seized cocaine worth Rs 11.39 crore and methamphetamine and ecstasy worth Rs 5 crore, arresting three individuals in connection with these cases.

According to the officials, on June 19, DRI Mumbai officials intercepted a male passenger arriving at Mumbai Airport from Sierra Leone, based on specific intelligence regarding an Ivory Coast national suspected of smuggling narcotics into India. Upon questioning, the passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing narcotic drugs for smuggling into India. He was immediately admitted to a nearby government hospital, where he purged a total of 67 capsules containing 1139 grams of cocaine.

The recovered cocaine is valued at Rs 11.39 crore in the international illicit market. The DRI seized the cocaine under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and arrested the individual accordingly. Further investigation is in progress.

Methamphetamine And Ecstasy Seizure

Earlier on June 20, DRI Mumbai intercepted a Nigerian woman suspected of transporting narcotic substances from Delhi to Mumbai by bus. The operation involved a 50-km surveillance trail before the woman was stopped and her baggage checked. Upon examination of her luggage, officers recovered food packets (oats) and juice tetra packs containing a crystalline substance and tablets. Laboratory testing confirmed the substances to be 2.56 kg of methamphetamine and 584 grams of ecstasy tablets.

The seized narcotics are valued at around Rs 5 crore in the international illegal drug market. In a follow-up operation, the person who was to receive the consignment was also apprehended. The Nigerian national was taken into custody under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.