DRI Nabs Two Indian Nationals With Rs 15.46 Crore Worth High-Grade Hydroponic Cannabis At Lucknow Airport | Image: Republic

Lucknow: The DRI has seized 15.46 kg of high-grade hydroponic cannabis worth Rs 15.46 crore at Lucknow’s CCS International Airport from two Indian nationals arriving from Bangkok. The cannabis was concealed in vacuum-sealed packets.

According to reports, both the accused were arrested by the Customs officials under the NDPS Act.