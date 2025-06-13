DRI Nabs Two Indian Nationals With Rs 15.46 Crore Worth High-Grade Hydroponic Cannabis At Lucknow Airport

Updated 13 June 2025 at 23:58 IST
Lucknow: The DRI has seized 15.46 kg of high-grade hydroponic cannabis worth Rs 15.46 crore at Lucknow’s CCS International Airport from two Indian nationals arriving from Bangkok. The cannabis was concealed in vacuum-sealed packets.
According to reports, both the accused were arrested by the Customs officials under the NDPS Act.
Further details regarding the seizure are awaited.
Published 13 June 2025 at 23:58 IST