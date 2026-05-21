DRI Seizes 3,00,000 Smuggled Cigarettes/Vapes Worth Rs 120 Crore Across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi & West Bengal

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 3,00,000 electronic cigarettes and vapes worth Rs 120 crore in a major crackdown on an e-cigarettes (vapes) smuggling racket operating across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and West Bengal. According to the Ministry of Finance, the widespread enforcement operations targeted multiple ports, airports, and Inland Container Depots (ICDs) over the last few days to block the illegal import of prohibited nicotine products.

The anti-smuggling agency, working under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, intercepted the incoming supply chains after tracking shipments that local handlers attempted to slip through the customs network.

"Acting on specific intelligence, DRI identified, tracked and intercepted multiple suspicious import consignments that were mis-declared to evade customs scrutiny," the Ministry of Finance stated.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed that, "Detailed examination led to the seizure of nearly 3,00,000 electronic cigarettes/vapes of various brands, flavours and specifications valued at more than Rs 120 crore."

Advertisement

The Ministry mentioned that tracking the logistical trail of the syndicate established a singular point of origin for all the seized contraband.

"These prohibited e-cigarettes were found to be sourced from China in every instance and imported in concealment in the items such as such as "Furniture" and "Metal Chair Parts"," the ministry stated.

Advertisement

The government maintains a strict ban on the import and sale of all electronic smoking devices, making any commercial inbound movement of these goods a direct violation of statutory public health laws.