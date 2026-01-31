Updated 31 January 2026 at 17:20 IST
DRI Seizes Over 27 Kg Marijuana At Hyderabad Airport
Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, mounted surveillance at the Airport Arrival Village, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, and recovered 27.15 kilograms of marijuana from the possession of seven passengers.
- India News
- 1 min read
Hyderabad, Telangana: Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, mounted surveillance at the Airport Arrival Village, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, and recovered 27.15 kilograms of marijuana from the possession of seven passengers, according to a release.
The press release stated that at around 01:15 am on Friday, four Indian international passengers arriving from Bangkok by airline were intercepted along with three other persons during the process of handing over their check-in baggage.
On systematic examination of the check-in baggage of the passengers, multiple packets containing greenish-brown lumpy substance concealed inside trolley bags were recovered.
The recovered substance, weighing a total of 27.15 kilograms (gross), tested positive for Ganja (Marijuana) using a Narcotic Drug Detection Kit. The estimated value of the substance stands at Rs. 9.5 crore.
Advertisement
Accordingly, 27.15 kilograms of Hydroponic Weed (Ganja/Marijuana) were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
All seven accused persons in the case have been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.
Advertisement
Further investigation is in progress.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 31 January 2026 at 17:20 IST