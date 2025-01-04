'Drill Man' From India Sets Guinness World Record For Stopping 57 Fans With Tongue | WATCH

Kranthi Kumar Panikera, hailing from Suryapet in Telangana, has achieved a Guinness World Record by stopping 57 electric fans with his tongue in just one minute. Renowned for his daring stunts, Panikera—popularly known as "Drillman"—has once again etched his name in the record books.

The extraordinary feat, featured on the Guinness World Records Instagram account, left viewers amazed. Alongside the video, the caption read: “Most electric fan blades stopped using the tongue in one minute: 57 by Kranthi Drillman.”

The video captures Panikera standing in front of a line of spinning fans, skillfully halting the blades with remarkable speed and accuracy. His precise and controlled movements showcase exceptional agility, resilience, and fearlessness.

In just a few days, the video has amassed over 58 million views, sparking a surge of reactions across platforms.

