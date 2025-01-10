Driver, Conductor Killed After UPSRTC Bus Collides With Truck Amid Dense Fog in UP

Sultanpur: A conductor and a driver of UPSRTC bus were killed on Friday morning after their vehicle collided with a truck while attempting to overtake amid dense fog here, police said.

According to police, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation's contractual bus which operates between Bijethua Dham and Ayodhya, departed with three to four people, including the staff, on board.

The accident occurred on the Ballia-Lucknow National Highway near Padela when bus driver attempted to overtake a truck moving in the same direction and collided with it due to heavy fog. The conductor, Saurabh Tiwari (28) who was standing near the bus door, fell off the vehicle and got overrun by the truck.

Tiwari died on the spot, police said.

The bus driver, Irshad Khan (26) and passengers -- Vinod Kumar (42) and Deepak (46) -- suffered injuries and were admitted to the Kadipur Community Health Centre. Khan was referred to a district hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

Circle Officer (CO) Kadipur Vinay Gautam said, "The matter has been taken into consideration. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings are underway. The truck has been seized and an FIR will be registered upon receiving a complaint from the family."