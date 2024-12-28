Driver Loses Consciousness, Crashes School Bus Into Pole In Rajkot

Two injured after driver crashes school bus into electric pole in Rajkot | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)

Rajkot: A school bus carrying 39 students from a private school met with an accident near Kankot village in Rajkot, police said on Saturday.

A teacher and a girl student were injured in the incident, officials said.

Police said that as per the preliminary investigations, the bus driver experienced dizziness and lost consciousness, which led him to lose control of the vehicle.

Driver Experienced Dizziness, Lost Co

“The teacher and the student sustained minor injuries, including a nose injury,” police said.

After the vehicle crashed into a tree and an electricity pole, the pole fell onto the driver's compartment, causing severe damage.

The school administration has initiated an inquiry into the driver's health and condition.

The school further stated that a thorough medical examination would be carried out and the driver would be dismissed if deemed medically unfit.

Meanwhile, in a tragic accident in Ahmedabad's Khokhra, a 50-year-old man, Jitendra Bhavsar, and his three-year-old granddaughter were killed on Tuesday after a drunk truck driver ran over their two-wheeler.

The incident occurred when the truck hit the two-wheeler from behind, causing both victims to fall under the vehicle's wheels.