‘Driving Through a Simulation?’: India’s Hilarious & Heated Reaction to Colombo’s ‘Perfect’ Roads | VIDEO

New Delhi: A 2023 video originally posted by the YouTube creator ‘Footpath Walker’ has resurfaced on social media platform X, reigniting a conversation on civic discipline and urban infrastructure.

The footage, which shows a 32-minute drive through Colombo, Sri Lanka, with no potholes, no visible garbage, and zero traffic chaos, has left Indian social media users divided in their reactions.

The video, shot from the perspective of a driver, offers a striking depiction of Colombo's urban order—smooth, pothole-free roads, spotless streets, and, most notably, zero honking.

"A man drives for 32 minutes across all of Colombo, Sri Lanka and there’s not a single pothole, garbage on streets, unnecessary honking, unruly public, etc,” the caption read.

Watch the Video

Netizens React

While many viewers expressed admiration, others raised questions about the fairness of comparing Colombo to Indian cities, given the significant differences in population and infrastructure.

One user commented, “This is what happens when people care about their city more than just complaining.” Another added, “Meanwhile, in our city, your car becomes an off-road vehicle within five minutes.”* A third user quipped, “No potholes? This feels like fiction.”

However, not everyone was ready to accept the comparison. A user responded with skepticism:

“You are comparing Sri Lanka with India. Is it a fair comparison? I agree only with the lack of civic sense in Indians, but still, you cannot compare a small country with a smaller population to India. It’s not easy to maintain Colombo.”