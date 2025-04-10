UAV Crashes Into IAF Tower in Jammu's Technical Area, Air Force Personnel Critically Injured

An Indian Air Force personnel was critically injured on Thursday after a drone crashed inside the technical area of Jammu Airport. | Image: R Digital

Srinagar: An Indian Air Force personnel was critically injured after an UAV crashed inside the technical area of Jammu Airport on Thursday.

According to officials who spoke to Republic World, the UAV, believed to belong to the Indian Army, collided with an Air Force tower located within the airport’s high-security zone.

Officials added that an incident was reported this afternoon at around 2.45 PM when a UAV was about to land at Jammu Air Force Station. The tower guard, identified as Naik Surender, was injured in the crash. The UAV was on an operational mission for reconnaissance of the area for an ongoing anti-terror operation

A probe has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident, with officials looking into the possibility of a technical malfunction or human error. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

The incident comes days after an IAF pilot, Siddharth Yadav, lost his life after a Jaguar aircraft crashed near Suvarda village on Kalavad Road in Jamnagar, Gujarat .

The mishap took place around 9:30 PM during a night training sortie. Reports suggest that the pilots faced a midair technical malfunction, forcing them to eject.