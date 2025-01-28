Drone Eye: Maha Kumbh Mela's Immense Gathering Captured in Stunning Aerial Shots | WATCH

Prayagraj: More than 15 crore people have taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam since the Maha Kumbh Mela began in Prayagraj, with millions expected for the second Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya.

Drone visuals show massive crowds gathering at the Maha Kumbh Mela ghats, which has already seen immense crowds, with over 45 crore expected to attend.

Watch | Aerial Shots of Devotees Taking Dip in Triveni Sangam

Over 15 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the first 15 days of Maha kumbh 2025, which began on January 13th with Paush Purnima.

10 Crore Devotees Expected to Take the Dip on Mauni Amavasya

A sea of devotees has started converging in Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on January 29.

On Friday and Saturday, more than 1.25 crore devotees bathed in the Sangam, and the crowd is expected to swell significantly with an estimated 10 crore devotees anticipated to take the dip on Mauni Amavasya, officials said.

To ensure a seamless experience for the devotees, the fair administration and Kumbh police have undertaken extensive preparations.

Authorities Issue Advisory Ahead of ‘Mauni Amavasya Snan’

To maintain order and ensure smooth movement of people, the entire fair area has been declared a no-vehicle zone, while barricades are being installed along the banks to manage the crowd effectively.

Special arrangements have also been made across all sectors and zones to facilitate the movement of devotees.

No special protocol will be applicable during the 'Amrit Snan' to prioritise public convenience, officials said.

The Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) has been activated to monitor crowd density and ensure that no excessive gathering takes place at the Sangam Nose.

Quick-response teams have also been deployed in the high-density areas to handle emergencies, while all major routes are being closely monitored.

Surveillance is also being conducted to track suspicious individuals and prevent any untoward incidents.