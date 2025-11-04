Drone Found in Poonch Sparks Security Probe; Multiple Drone Incidents Reported Across India

New Delhi: A drone was recovered in Sakhi Maidan village of Mendhar area in Poonch district. The drone was found in a local farmer’s field, who quickly informed the police. A Special Operations Group (SOG) team rushed to the spot and took the drone into custody. Officials are now investigating the source and purpose of the drone.

This is the latest in a series of drone-related incidents across the country.

In another case, a large drone crashed in the forests of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Barli village under Babugarh police station. Police and forensic teams are investigating. The drone is suspected to belong to a government department.

Meanwhile, an attempt to smuggle heroin using a drone across the border was foiled by BSF’s 118th Battalion. A suspicious yellow packet was found near village 23/O close to BOP Anandsar. The packet is believed to contain around half a kilogram of heroin, worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore in the international market.

This joint operation involved BSF, CID, IB, SOG, and local police. Officials say another smuggling plot was stopped due to BSF’s alertness.

Security agencies are now on high alert as drones continue to be used for illegal activities and surveillance. Investigations are ongoing in all cases.