'Drug Abuse Not a Taboo': SC Tells Rehabilitate Affected Youngsters Instead of Demonising

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over the illicit drugs trade substance abuse in the country and said there was a need to rehabilitate the youngsters affected instead of demonising them.

A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice N Kotiswar Singh said drug abuse should not be considered a taboo but an open discussion was required to tackle the issue.

"We note our disquiet regarding substance abuse in India. Profits are being used to support terrorism and leading to violence. Academic pressure and family disturbances are also leading to the same, which is leading to long-term social and economic instability. Peer pressure, stress from academics and easy availability of drugs is a trigger and adolescents are also using it as emotional escapism," the bench said.

"The youth must not follow those who resort to drug abuse and victims of substance abuse are not only limited to the downtrodden but cuts across economic barriers. We need not demonise the ones who have resorted to it but rehabilitate the individuals and make them constructive citizens," it added.