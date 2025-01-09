Drug Smuggling for Terrorism: Pakistan’s Sinister Plot to Target J&K Youth EXPOSED

The J&K Police have set up multiple-layer checkpoints equipped with round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, stretching from LoC in Uri to various districts. (Representational Image) | Image: ANI

Srinagar: In a bid to curb the escalating menace of narco-terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified border security across key regions, particularly in North Kashmir’s Uri, Baramulla—a longstanding hotspot for illegal activities. Intelligence inputs and ground operations reveal Pakistan's persistent efforts to smuggle drugs into Indian territory to fund and fuel terrorism activities in the Kashmir Valley.

Enhanced Border Security Measures

To thwart such nefarious designs, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have established multiple-layer checkpoints equipped with round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, stretching from the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri to various districts of the Valley. These measures are aimed at intercepting narcotics consignments and other illegal activities that threaten the region's security.

In 2024 alone, the police attached properties worth over ₹83.35 crore in Baramulla district, all belonging to hard-core drug smugglers. This decisive move is seen as a blow to the infrastructure supporting narco-terrorism in the region, allegedly operated by handlers based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan's Role in Narco-Terrorism

Islamic scholars and local residents have voiced concerns over the sinister motives behind these operations.

“Drugs like heroin are being sent by Pakistan-backed handlers to poison the minds of Kashmir’s youth,” said a scholar from Uri. “Handlers lure young individuals with promises of rewards and radicalization, steering them toward jihad and away from constructive pursuits.”

Black Panther: The Tactical Game-Changer

A vital tool in the police’s anti-terror and anti-drug operations is the high-tech 'Black Panther' vehicle.

This advanced command unit boasts features like 14 CCTV cameras, a 360-degree view camera, PTZ cameras, public addressing systems, and an emergency medical kit. These state-of-the-art facilities enhance operational efficiency while safeguarding sensitive information.

Focus on Rehabilitation

Recognising the human cost of narco-terrorism, the police have established a drug de-addiction center in Baramulla. The center provides treatment and counseling for individuals grappling with addiction.

“I was introduced to heroin by friends who initially offered it for free,” said a recovering patient at the center.

“I now realize we were being exploited by handlers and suppliers. I urge others to abandon such paths and seek help.”

The center has successfully treated 333 patients so far, primarily for heroin addiction. “Most cases are linked to narco-terror,” shared a counselor at the center, emphasizing the importance of timely intervention and awareness.

Community Engagement

In an effort to address the issue at its roots, the police have initiated community campaigns, even involving local imams to raise awareness about the drug menace during sermons.

“We are committed to protecting lives and maintaining peace,” said SSP Baramulla, Gurinder Pal Singh, IPS. “So far, we have arrested 202 individuals under the NDPS and PSA Acts. Our campaigns aim to educate youth and warn smugglers of strict action.”

The SSP also highlighted the complex challenges posed by cross-border familial ties in areas like Uri, where individuals are suspected of aiding smuggling operations.

A Stern Warning