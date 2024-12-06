Drugs Trade is International Conspiracy To Weaken India Globally: Delhi LG VK Saxena

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday said drugs trade is an international conspiracy to weaken India at the global level.

Saxena in a video message appealed Delhiites to join the city police's month-long campaign against drug menace in the city, appealing them to create awareness regarding the use of narcotics.

"The Menace of Drug abuse is a direct threat to India's Demographic Dividend- our Youth. Let's come together and strive for a #DrugFreeDelhi!" he said in a post sharing his video message on X.

The LG recently announced launch of the campaign from December 1, asking the city police to curb drug trafficking in the city.

The campaign is a part of the plan to make Delhi drugs-free in the next three years.

Under the campaign, Delhi Police was directed to make intensive inspections of at least 200 hostels, 50 colleges, 200 schools, 200 pharmaceutical stores, 500 pan shops, all shelter homes, 200 bars and restaurants, all railway stations, all ISBTs and other public spaces in the city.

Drug abuse is becoming a curse for the society and the country as crores of people, especially youths, are on the path of ruining themselves and their families due to it, Saxena said in his message to Delhiites.

"Drugs trade is part of an international conspiracy against India. Its aim is to weaken India globally," he said.

The LG appealed the people to create awareness against drug use in their family and social circle. It needs to be kept in mind that the fight is against drugs use, not against those who use it, he underlined.