Advertisement

Chatra: Two persons from Jharkhand's Chatra have been detained and drugs worth over Rs 2 crore has been seized from their possession. Chatra Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar Pandey told the reporters that during a routine naka checking on Thursday in Gidhaur area along the boundaries of Chatra and Hazaribag , 45 kg of opium worth Rs 2 crore and 25 gm of heroin worth Rs 5 lakh were seized from a car and a two-wheeler respectively in separate incidents.

"Two persons identified as Lalan Dangi (28) and Rajendra Dangi (50) were arrested," SP Vikas Kumar Pandey said.

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, Chatra Police had arrested one person and seized 138 gm of brown sugar from his possession during a naka checking.

With Inputs From PTI