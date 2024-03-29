×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Drugs Worth Over Rs 2 Cr Seized From Jharkhand's Chatra, Two Detained

Two persons from Jharkhand's Chatra have been detained and drugs worth over Rs 2 crore has been seized from their possession.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Drugs Worth Over Rs 2 Cr Seized From Jharkhand's Chatra, Two Detained
Drugs Worth Over Rs 2 Cr Seized From Jharkhand's Chatra, Two Detained | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chatra: Two persons from Jharkhand's Chatra have been detained and drugs worth over Rs 2 crore has been seized from their possession. Chatra Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar Pandey told the reporters that during a routine naka checking on Thursday in Gidhaur area along the boundaries of Chatra and Hazaribag , 45 kg of opium worth Rs 2 crore and 25 gm of heroin worth Rs 5 lakh were seized from a car and a two-wheeler respectively in separate incidents.

"Two persons identified as Lalan Dangi (28) and Rajendra Dangi (50) were arrested," SP Vikas Kumar Pandey said.

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, Chatra Police had arrested one person and seized 138 gm of brown sugar from his possession during a naka checking.

With Inputs From PTI

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

India News LIVE

a minute ago
China flag

China's Investment Appeal

a minute ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live

2 minutes ago
Semiconductors

US to partner with Mexico

2 minutes ago
Renault anticipates benefits from higher prices, easing costs

Renault investment plans

4 minutes ago
Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Totally Dark

Power Failure in Mumbai

5 minutes ago
Foreign investors infuse over Rs 2 lakh crore in FY24

FPI infuse Rs 2 lakh cr

5 minutes ago
Representative image of poisoning death.

Dead Body Found in Box

5 minutes ago
Shein US IPO

Shein’s fast fashion come

8 minutes ago
Chinese flag

US China chip war

9 minutes ago
Education News

BIMTECH executive courses

12 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

13 minutes ago
Marginalised Communities Reaching Top Govt Positions Due To 'Affirmative Action': Justice B R Gavai

Justice B R Gavai

15 minutes ago
Retired Police constable gets five-year jail term for molesting minor girl

Man Jailed for Rape

19 minutes ago
Life Insurance Corporation

LIC opening

21 minutes ago
Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey: ‘Anti-India’ Bangladesh Journalist Who Questioned US, UN on Arvind Kejriwal

Anti-India Journalist

21 minutes ago
TCS

TCS trains 3.5 lakh in AI

22 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Uptick in MF investments

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World7 hours ago

  2. 309 Nominations For LS Elections Rejected in Tamil Nadu During Scrutiny

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  3. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories19 hours ago

  4. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo