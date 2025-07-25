Drunk Driver Crashes And Lands Car Onto House Wall In Hyderabad, Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad: In Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, a man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, drove and hung his car onto the compound wall of a house. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Medchal-Dundigal Police Station near Hyderabad on Thursday, leaving locals stunned and curious about how the car managed to climb onto the wall. The area was abuzz with activity as people gathered to witness the incident.

According to reports, the car somehow ended up on the wall of a house in Shambhipur, causing panic at the site. Sources stated that after the incident, the locals rushed to see the car perched on the wall. The traffic police reached the spot and lowered the car from the wall using a crane. The entire incident was captured on camera, and the video has gone viral on social media.

Video Going Viral

The viral video shows the car shockingly balanced on the wall, with people gathered around, trying to make sense of the situation. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

While there are no reports of any injuries in the incident, the driver's condition has been in question. The police have not yet confirmed whether a case has been registered against the driver. As the video continues to circulate online, many are calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent such incidents in the future. The incident has also led to the need for greater awareness about the dangers of drunk driving and the importance of responsible behaviour on the roads.