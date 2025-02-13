Drunk Man Hijacks Chennai MTC Bus to Take Revenge with Conductor – What Happened Next Will Shock You!

Chennai: In a bizarre incident, a drunk man allegedly hijacked an empty Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and crashed it into a lorry near Akkarai, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Abraham, a resident of Besant Nagar and a car interior decorator in Guduvanchery, was arrested.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2 am on Thursday. Abraham took control of the bus from the Thiruvanmiyur terminal while it was stationed for a route from Broadway to Kovalam. Under the influence of alcohol, he drove the bus towards East Coast Road.

His reckless driving ended in a collision with a concrete mixer lorry near the Akkarai checkpost. The impact damaged both vehicles, causing panic among bystanders and motorists in the area. The lorry driver, noticing Abraham’s intoxicated state, immediately alerted the police.

A police team intercepted the hijacked bus, chased it for a short distance, and managed to arrest Abraham. During interrogation, he confessed that he hijacked the bus to take revenge on a conductor who had behaved rudely with him a few days earlier.