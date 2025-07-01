'Drunk On Power': Madras High Court Slams Tamil Nadu Cops Over Custodial Death Case

Justice Subramaniam questioned how such barbarity could take place in a state that prides itself on social progress and high literacy. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Madras High Court has come down heavily on the Tamil Nadu police over the alleged custodial death of a 27-year-old temple guard, calling it a “brutal act” and declaring that the “state has killed its own citizen.”

Ajith Kumar, who was arrested on June 27 for allegedly stealing jewellery from a temple, died under suspicious circumstances while in custody.

During the hearing, Justice S M Subramaniam made scathing remarks after going through the post-mortem report.

‘Police Drunk With Power’

“Police drunk with power brutally attacked Ajith Kumar,” Justice S M Subramaniam said. He noted that Ajith had sustained 44 injuries across his body, adding, “He has been attacked in all parts of the body.”

“Police together have committed this act. This is a brutal act,” the court said.

How Can This Happen in Tamil Nadu?

Justice Subramaniam questioned how such barbarity could take place in a state that prides itself on social progress and high literacy.

“In certain North Indian states where literacy rate is lower, these kinds of things don’t happen. In the state of Tamil Nadu, where the government says we are the pioneers of everything, how can you allow this kind of incident to happen?” he asked.

“Such acts in a state like Tamil Nadu, which is educationally developed, is dangerous,” he added. “This should never happen in any police station.”

The court also invoked the memory of the 2020 custodial deaths of Jayaraj and his son Benix in Sathankulam.