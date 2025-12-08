DTC Bus Driver Beaten To Death In Delhi Road Rage Over Wedding Procession

New Delhi: A DTC bus driver succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, who was allegedly assaulted by a group of people following a road dispute in Delhi's Aman Vihar area around 11:20 pm Saturday night, according to the police

The altercation began when the bus driver, Vikas, and a car driver got involved in a quarrel over passage on a narrow road near a wedding procession.

At around 11:20 p.m. last night, a PCR call was received reporting a quarrel near a wedding procession. The call was registered at PS Aman Vihar. The local police reached the spot -- City Vatika, Shiv Chowk -- where they found that a dispute had occurred over passage on a narrow road between the driver of a DTC bus and a car driver attending a wedding function, said the police.

The situation escalated when the car driver called his relatives, who collectively attacked Vikas and a passerby, Suraj, who tried to intervene. Both were injured and taken to the hospital, where Vikas later succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case and arrested one of the accused, Rahul, while the others are still at large. Raids are being conducted to apprehend them.

The injured driver was identified as Vikas, and the conductor as Umesh. Based on the conductor's statement, FIR No. 565/25 under the relevant BNS sections was registered.