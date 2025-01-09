DU Professor Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Probe

New Delhi: Professor Dhaniram from the commerce department of Ramjas College has been suspended from teaching duties for six weeks following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor female student.

He has also resigned from his position as the Joint Dean of Student Welfare at Delhi University (DU) amidst escalating protests.

Speaking on the matter, Ramjas Principal Ajay Arora stated that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), the independent body in higher education institutions which addresses complaints of sexual harassment, has begun an investigation into the matter.

"The faculty member has been placed under teaching suspension for the next 4 to 6 weeks while the ICC conducts its investigation.

Once the report is submitted, the governing body will decide on the penalty," Arora told ANI over the phone.

Arora informed ANI that the professor has also resigned from the position of Joint Dean of Student Welfare at Delhi University (DU).

Though he has been suspended from teaching, Prof Dhaniram is not barred from entering the campus.

Protestors have warned of intensified action if Professor Dhaniram is allowed on campus during the investigation. "If the situation becomes tense, we will issue a formal notice barring his entry," Principal Arora added.

The incident came to light in December when the student lodged a formal complaint with the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

However, alleged inaction by the university administration prompted a six-hour sit-in protest on Wednesday led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU).

Protestors locked the offices of the Dean and Joint Dean of Student Welfare, demanding immediate action.

Dr Vikas Gupta, DU Registrar, further clarified the process, saying, "The college has the autonomy to investigate and determine the punishment. The findings will then be sent to the Vice-Chancellor for approval to ensure due process has been followed."

The ICC, established under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, is currently probing the matter.

The committee comprises senior faculty members, non-faculty representatives, students, and a member from a non-governmental organization.

The university administration has emphasized that the investigation must proceed independently of external pressure.