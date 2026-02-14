DU Protest Over UGC Turns Violent As Left-Wing And Right-Wing Students Clash

New Delhi: A protest in support of the University Grants Commission (UGC) turned into a violent confrontation at the Arts Faculty gate of Delhi University on Friday, after left-wing student organisations clashed with right-wing students. The situation further escalated when a group of YouTubers, covering the event, were allegedly attacked, with reports emerging of a female journalist being assaulted.

According to sources, following the incident, both parties have filed complaints at the Maurice Nagar police station and demanded strict action against each other.

Sources claimed that the chaos erupted around 1 pm, as left-wing students, protesting in support of UGC, clashed with right-wing students who arrived at the protesting site after hearing about the disturbance. "The situation was tense, with pushing and shoving between the students," said students present at the spot. The altercation reportedly began when some YouTubers, including a female journalist, attempted to cover the protest and were met with aggression.

The right-wing students alleged that the female YouTuber journalist was assaulted and molested after being asked about her caste, while left-wing students claimed that the journalist was being assaulted and that no caste-related questions were asked. The police have registered a case against the students involved in the alleged molestation and are verifying facts from both sides.

As per sources, the protest, initially focused on supporting UGC, turned violent, with both groups trading blame. The students of the left-wing organisation alleged that the incident was a clear case of intimidation and harassment.

The Delhi University administration has condemned the violence, promising action against those involved. Meanwhile, the police have assured a thorough investigation, with legal action pending based on the complaints filed.