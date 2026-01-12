Dubai Bound Air India Flight Diverted To Jaipur Due To Medical Emergency

New Delhi: An Air India flight travelling from Delhi to Vijayawada was forced to divert to Jaipur on Monday morning after a medical emergency occurred mid-air.

An elderly passenger reportedly fell ill during flight AI2517, prompting the crew to land in Jaipur for immediate medical assistance.

The passenger was subsequently deboarded and rushed to a local hospital. While flight tracking data confirms the aircraft was an Airbus A320, Air India has yet to issue an official statement or confirm the total passenger count.

Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing

Earlier, a one-year-old child on January 9 developed severe breathing difficulties while on an Air India Express aircraft and later died after reaching the hospital. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Indore airport after the child suddenly got ill. However, despite prompt efforts by medical teams after landing, he could not be saved.

According to sources, the incident was reported onboard the Jaipur–Bengaluru Air India Express flight (IX 1240) on January 6. The pilot diverted the aircraft to the nearest airport to seek immediate medical assistance.

